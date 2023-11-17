Sensex (-0.10%)
65913.44 -69.04
Nifty (0.10%)
19784.40 + 19.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.53%)
6492.95 + 34.20
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
41827.05 + 100.75
Nifty Bank (-0.95%)
43743.55 -418.00
Heatmap

Koffee with Karan Season 8, Episode 4: Kareena, Alia on Karan's show

Kareen and Alia appeared on the fourth episode of Koffee with Karan, where both actresses shared a lot about their lives. Here are the key highlights of the episode

Kareena Kapoor

File photo of Kareena Kapoor (Photo: PTI)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 11:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karan Johar is back with another episode of the hit chat show, Koffee with Karan. Season 8 was started with popular B-town couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spilling the beans about their love life. The season took off from there and it is touching new heights with every episode. 

This time the show features two glamorous actresses from B-town, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt. Karan asked the duo some interesting questions, which were enough to garner viewers' attention. If you have missed the episode, here are the key highlights from the show.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The episode streams every Thursday at 12 am on Disney+ Hotstar.

Alia's one year as mother

Alia shared the glimpses of her one-year journey as a mother. The new mom, Alia, is enjoying this phase of her life, and like every new mom, she also shows her daughter's images to people and asks the baby to point at mum or dad and is overjoyed when the daughter gets it right. Amid this, Kareena took a jab and said Raha looks like Ranbir. Karan laughed at this and said, “It’s a Kapoor thing; they want all their babies to look like them.” Alia further mentioned that Raha looks like Ranbir's dad, the late Rishi Kapoor.

Kareena playing Sara's mother

During the show, one of the most entertaining parts is when Karan asked Kareena about playing a role as Sara's mother, he said, "If you were asked to play Sara's mother in a film, would you?" To answer the question, she said she is an actor and can play all ages. Karan added to his question, “Then you are open to it?” And Kareena responded, "I am open to anything that's acting." 

How Alia deals with trolls

Alia doesn't bother with trolls at all. Her way of dealing with the trolls is by far the best. She said, “Hi, this is Alia Bhatt. If what you’re going to say is going to make you feel better, please go ahead and leave a message after the beep.” This is how she deals with trolls. 

Also Read

Koffee With Karan Season 8: Sara Ali Khan makes Ananya blush and more

Koffee with Karan Season 8: Premiere, guests, timing and where to watch

Koffee with Karan, episode 2: Deol brothers talk about nepotism, Gadar 2

Koffee with Karan Season 8, Episode 3: Sara, Ananya taste Karan's coffee

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika and Ranveer's candid revelations in promo

I don't think twice, Deepika Padukone breaks silence on her KWK8 statement

'Tiger 3' box office Day 5: Salman Khan film crosses ₹160 cr in India

You are truly God's child: Anushka Sharma to Kohli after his 50th ODI ton

Kapil is back with his show after few months' break, but not on TV

Tiger 3 box office collection Day 4: Salman's movie about to reach 150 cr

Alia Bhatt on Ranbir being called ‘Toxic’

According to the Raazi actress, the media painted Ranbir's picture opposite in articles of how the actor is in real life. Recently, Ranbir was trolled massively, when Alia mentioned that Ranbir used to tell her to rub her 'lipstick.'

Alia mentioned in Karan's show that she has a candid way of speaking and likes to imitate people whom she is talking about. 

“I feel a lot of the things get picked out of context, which happened recently with a video and stuff. I was looking, and I was like, ‘Okay it’s fine, let it go,” Alia added. But then there are serious articles talking about how Ranbir is a toxic man and I was like, ‘Are we serious?'
Topics : Kareena Kapoor Alia Bhatt Koffee With Karan Karan Johar Disney India Bollywood

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon