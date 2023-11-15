Abdul Razzaq apologises to Aishwarya Rai for remark; here's why

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq has issued a public apology to Indian film star Aishwarya Rai after making an inappropriate reference to her during a press conference. Razzaq clarified that it was a slip of the tongue and expressed regret, stating that he did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments. However, the incident has sparked criticism and backlash not only toward Razzaq but also towards those who were present during the event but failed to object to the remarks.

What did Abdul Razzaq say about Aishwarya Rai?

Razzaq triggered the controversy when he made a comment on Aishwarya Rai while discussing the performance of Pakistan's cricket team at the Cricket World Cup 2023. In Urdu, he said, "We don't really intend to improve and enhance the players, in my opinion. If you think that you can marry Aishwarya (Rai) and expect a pious and virtuous child to be born, then that can never happen. Therefore, you must first amend your intentions."

Backlash and criticism of Abdul Razzaq's comment on Aishwarya Rai

Netizens criticised Razzaq for the comment but also went after Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul for not objecting during the event. Political figures, such as Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed Abdul Razzaq for the Aishwarya Rai comment, calling it the result of a "pathetic upbringing".

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar also condemned Razzaq's remarks, emphasising that no woman should be disrespected. Akhtar also criticised the inappropriate joke and comparison and called for immediate objection during the event instead of laughter and applause.

In a post on X, he wrote, "I highly condemn the inappropriate joke/comparison made by Razzaq. No woman should be disrespected like this. People seated beside him should have raised their voice right away rather than laughing & clapping," he said in a post on X.

In another post, Akhtar added, "He (Shahid Afridi) called and said that he genuinely did not understand what was said; otherwise, he would have condemned it there and then. He has condemned it on TV as well and in clear words with me on the phone."

Afridi's Response to the controversy

Shahid Afridi, also present during the press conference, did express disapproval of Razzaq's comment on a TV show. Although facing backlash for not reacting when the comment was made, Afridi deemed it inappropriate. Afridi stated, "I will message Razzaq to apologise. I am sure he will."

Abdul Razzaq's apology to Aishwarya Rai

In a video statement, Abdul Razzaq acknowledged the mistake, stating that he mistakenly mentioned Aishwarya Rai's name and personally apologised to her. He said, "Yesterday, we were talking about cricket coaching and intentions. I had a slip of tongue and mistakenly took Aishwarya Rai's name. I apologise to her personally. I did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiment. I did not intend to take her name as an example."

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Razzaq also wrote, "I am very ashamed of yesterday and I realise I said very bad words. I apologise to everyone, please forgive me."

