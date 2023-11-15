800 OTT release: Muralitharan's biopic set to release on Jio Cinema

The biopic of Sri Lankan cricketing legend Muttiah Muralitharan is set to release on the OTT platform after theatrical release on October 6, 2023. The movie, titled 800, garnered impressive attention and applause, and now the movie is ready to make its digital debut.

A leading OTT platform, Jio Cinema, announced that the 800 will be premiered on December 2, 2023, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and Bengali.

What is the movie 800 about?

The movie depicts the story of one of the greatest wicket-takers from Sri Lanka, Muttiah Muralitharan. The 800 movie shares the different angles of Muralitharan's life and narrates the tale of an oppressed Tamil, who was once called for throwing and later emerged as one of the best cricket players of all time.

The movie also shows the turnover of an agitated pace bowler who became the greatest wicket-taker in the history of cricket, one who finds comfort in the game and confronts bullies. It delves deeply into nationality and humanity conflicts as well.

The movie gives viewers an immersive feel, an extraordinary cinematic experience telling the journey of the Sri Lankan player from his early days to becoming a cricket legend.

The movie has gained a positive response from fans, and the movie has garnered a 9.1 rating on IMDb.

Before the movie hit theatres, the Sri Lankan cricketer mentioned “My legacy lies in cricket and not the fate of a film. Some may like it, some won’t.”

Muralitharan explained Vijay Sethupati's exit from 800

In one of the interviews with Muralitharan with Zoom, he disclosed that Sethupathi was under great stress as his family was being threatened.

Muralitharan added that the director arranged a meeting with Vijay to narrate the script. After hearing the script Vijay expressed his enthusiasm for the movie as he didn't want to pass on this unique opportunity and he wanted to be part of the project. Subsequently, the deal was locked and he came on board.

He added, “He was under tremendous pressure, and they were threatening Vijay’s family also".

“This movie is a sports movie, and it’s not related to anything political or anything else, but it’s just a true story of a man,” Muralitharan added.

What is the cast of 800?

The 800 stars Madhur Mittal, Mahima Nambiar, Nassar, Aruldoss, Aruldoss, Raj Awasti, Robert William Carlisle, Michael Parkinson, and Mahbub Reza Chowdhury in pivotal roles.

Where to watch the movie?

The 800 will premiere on Jio Cinema.

When to watch 800 in OTT?

The movie will be released on the OTT platform on December 2, 2023.