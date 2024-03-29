Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'To Kill A Tiger' review: Defying the rhetoric of rape culture in India

'To Kill a Tiger' chronicles Ranjit, a rural farmer and father's challenging quest for justice for his 13-year-old daughter who has been sexually assaulted by three men

To Kill a Tiger

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India, a land steeped in mythological tales extolling the virtues of goddesses and their divine strength, faces a perplexing dichotomy. While its scriptures are rich with stories of female deities representing power and resilience, the reality for women in the country starkly contrasts these ideals. Despite the veneration of these goddesses, women often find themselves subjected to sexual assault and violence on a daily basis, highlighting the obvious contradiction woven into the nation's cultural fabric. The deeply rooted misogynistic structure perpetuates a narrative where women are burdened with the responsibility of carrying the shame and blame for the transgressions committed against them. A recent documentary defies this frighteningly nonchalant rhetoric of rape culture in the nation.

Directed by Indian-born Canadian writer-director Nisha Pahuja, "To Kill a Tiger" chronicles Ranjit, a rural farmer and father's challenging quest for justice for his 13-year-old daughter who has been sexually assaulted by three men. In a country where rape cases are reported every 20 minutes and conviction rates remain below 30 per cent (according to a broadcast reporter glimpsed in the documentary), this father's decision to stick by his daughter rewrites the narrative of rape as a passive tragedy, where the victim is held more responsible for the heinous crime than the perpetrator. Through intimate access, the documentary recounts the emotional journey of an ordinary man confronting a giant monster with exceptional courage.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Instead of justice, police makes the appalling suggestion to resolve the rape of a minor girl by arranging her marriage to one of her rapists to 'save face'. The threats of isolation and violence from the community that the family faces, as depicted in the film, reveal society's deep-seated indifference and even animosity that society harbours towards women, as well as the systemic ways in which men's lives are regarded as superior to women's in that they are protected with no sense of responsibility.

The film intimately follows Ranjit's emotional struggles as he battles with humiliation, community criticism, financial difficulties, and an inattentive police force, all while providing emotional support to his daughter in the aftermath of the tragic event. As the judicial process progresses, doubts emerge about whether a guilty verdict would heal or further divide the community. Throughout it all, Ranjit commits a simple but crucial act: acknowledging his daughter's humanity.

Also Read

9 Indian movies, shows in Netflix's top 1,000 watched between Jan-Jun 2023

Netflix announces price hike on subscription plans in some markets: Details

Netflix adds GTA Trilogy to games catalogue: How-to play it on iOS, Android

Oscars 2024: 'To Kill A Tiger' docu on Jharkhand gang-rape case shortlisted

Netflix to bring Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on its mobile app this December

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Day 7: Randeep's movie collection drops

Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 7: Kunal Khemu movie dips again

Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 5: Kunal Kemmu movie expects dip

Bade Miya Chote Miyan Trailer: Akshay-Tiger starrer to hit big screens soon

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe get married in an intimate event at Udaipur


We are outrage-driven people. We are furious about everything in this country, from religion to cuisine to sports to politics, yet it all fades away when it comes to sexual violence against women. Even today, most people's major concern about rape is the 'bad rep' that comes with it, where the allegation of assaulting a woman is culturally feared more than the act of violence itself.

It's this veritably same system of misplaced shame and responsibility that "To Kill a Tiger" tries to subvert. The director had originally intended to conceal the girl's identity out of respect for her privacy, but the survivor, upon watching the film, expressed a desire to be depicted uncensored, with a sense of pride and a determination to no longer remain hidden and share her story with the world. The courage displayed by both Ranjit and her daughter in the film emerges as a powerful cultural shift that could transfigure the larger narrative about women in society and go some way towards dismantling rape culture across the nation.
Topics : Hindi movies Netflix documentary Netflix India Netflix BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon