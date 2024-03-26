Sensex (    %)
                             
Bade Miya Chote Miyan Trailer: Akshay-Tiger starrer to hit big screens soon

The action-packed film featuring Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie is planned to be released in theatres on April 10 this year

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated 'Bade Miya Chote Miyan' will soon be released on big screens. The action entertainer vows to be a visual treat for fans and film lovers. 
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, the film has created a buzz around itself. The producers have finally dropped the trailer of the flick bound to give you high-octane entertainment. 
It is planned to release on April 10, 2024 on the day of auspicious Eid.

Bade Miya Chote Miyan Trailer: Trailer Talk

In the trailer, Akshay and Tiger go to extraordinary lengths to safeguard the country from a terrorist attack. They perform extreme stunts and deliver effective dialogues.
Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist, Kabir, who has captured a strong, powerful and hazardous weapon and Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are endowed with the task of getting it back securely.

Bade Miya Chote Miyan: Teaser Talk

The teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan started with a brief look at a terrorist attack on India's military faculty. It then showed Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in their fighter image as they battled terrorism and conveyed a harsh warning saying, "Bachke rehna, Hindustan hai hum". 
It likewise highlighted a brief look at Prithviraj Sukumaran. He was seen with long hair in his black leather outfit and face covered with a mask.

Bade Miya Chote Miyan: Overview

The first Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was directed by David Dhawan. It featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in lead roles and was released in 1998. Then again, the new Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was declared in February 2023.
Under the direction of Ali Abbas Zafar and supported by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, the movie vows to be the greatest blockbuster of 2024. Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. 
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film is planned to be released in theatres on April 10 this year. The film also features Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in lead roles. 

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

