Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 7: Kunal Khemu movie dips again

Madgaon Express box office collection day 7: Earnings of Kunal Khemu-starrer dropped further at the box office on Tuesday. The movie hit theatres across the world on March 22, 2024

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Madgaon Express is doing good business at the box office and it is expected the movie will continue to perform well in the coming days. The Kunal Khemu-directed movie collected Rs 12.35 crore net in India so far. The movie features Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles. 

The Kunal Khemmu-starrer did well last weekend, which was followed by the Holi festival on Monday. The movie minted Rs 12.35 crore at the box office so far, and this time it is again a long weekend due to Good Friday, and it is expected that Madgaon Express may experience a surge in the earnings.
Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 7

The Madgaon Express collection dropped after Holi, which seems to continue today as well, and it is also expected that the movie might get on track in the coming long weekend. 

The movie started low, collecting Rs 1.5 crore at the opening day, which went up by 83.33 per cent to Rs 2.75 crore. The collection of the Madgaon Express peaked on Sunday when it minted Rs 2.8 crore and 2.6 crore on Monday (Holi).

The collection dropped significantly on Tuesday when the earnings went down by 44.23 per cent to Rs 1.45 crore, and on day 6, it collected Rs 1.26 crore.

Madgaon Express' total collection currently stands at Rs 12.35 crore net in India, while the number went up to Rs 14.25 crore across the world.

It managed to do well despite competing with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar featuring Randeep Hooda in the pivotal roles.

About Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express is a Hindi-language comedy movie written and directed by actor Kunal Khemu which is also his directorial debut. The movie is produced by Farhan Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The movie revolves around three childhood friends Dodo, Pinku & Ayush, who have a dream to enjoy a trip to Goa. The movie was released across the world on March 22, 2024.

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

