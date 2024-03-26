Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 5: Kunal Kemmu movie expects dip

Kunal Kemmu-starrer comedy-drama movie Madgaon Express is finding its footing. The movie stars Avinash Tiwari, Prateek Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles. The movie collection went up on Monday due to the Holi holiday on March 25.

It has collected Rs 9.65 crore net in India so far.

It has been a rollercoaster ride for Madgaon Express at the box office, and despite a modest start on its opening day, March 22, the movie raked in decent earnings over the weekend. The festive weekend turned out to be a boon for Madgaon Express.

Madgaon Express Box Office Day 5

The Madgaon Express box office collection on the fifth day is expected to sink after performing decently at the box office. As per reports, the movie had a slow start earning Rs 1.5 crore on its opening day. The number then surged on the second day by 83.33 per cent collecting Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday. This number further went up to Rs 2.8 crore, which is the highest single-day collection. On Day 4, the number slightly dipped earning Rs 2.6 crore, but still, it managed to perform well due to Holi. This statistic is expected to dip further on the fifth day.

Madgaon Express Box Office Day-Wise Collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 1.5 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 2.75 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 2.8 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 2.6 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 0.48 Cr

Total ₹ 10.13 Cr

About Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express revolves around three friends who embark on a long-awaited trip to Goa. The movie turns their dream into a nightmare. The movie features Nora Fatehi, Chhaya Kadam, and Upendra Limaye, along with the leading trio of Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyendu.

Madgaon Express is a Hindi-language comedy-drama movie written and directed by actor Kunal Khemu in his directorial debut and it is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The movie was released theatrically on March 22, 2024. The movie's runtime is 143 minutes.