Top 5 OTT releases this week: Mismatched to Kanguva, check full list

This weekend promises thrill and action, as top tier movies and series prepare to hit the OTT platforms. Here are the top 5 releases this week

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

The weekend is here and the OTT platforms are ready with the latest releases. In case you are waiting for some top movies or series, then you can make your weekend entertaining irrespective of your genre as there is something for everyone. If you love period action or romantic dramas, then you should definitely check this out. 

Top 5 OTT releases for this week

Mismatched

The third season of the highly popular web series ‘Mismatched’ has been released today. The Prakakta Koli and Rohit Saraf-starrer series is set in Hyderabad as the former college students have grown up now and are eyeing their ambitions and personal lives.
 
 
Apart from Prakakta and Rohit, the series also features Ahsaas Channa, Taaruk Raina, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade and Muskkaan Jaferi, among others.
 
Release Date: December 13
Where to Watch: Netflix

Bandish Bandits Season 2

Another season of Bandish Bandits has been released. If you are someone who loves music, then this series is for you. It revolves around Radhe, a classical music prodigy, and Tamanna, a rising pop star. They again collide with new rivals, family problems, and sacrifices giving an emotional touch to the movie. The soulful music and storytelling entertain audiences.

Release Date: December 13
Where to watch: Prime Video

Despatch

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Despatch is a crime thriller series that revolves around a senior investigative journalist who finds himself in a high-stakes murder mystery. This movie shows how he unravels the dark secrets of media houses and crime syndicate connections. The show offers suspense and unimaginative turns. 
 
Release Date: December 13
Where to watch: ZEE5

Bougainvillea

Bougainvillea is a Malayalam psychological crime thriller which revolves around Royce and his wife Reethu. Their life changes upside down when they get involved in a criminal investigation surrounding the eerie disappearance of tourists in Kerala. The film features Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.
 
Release Date: December 13
Where to Watch: Sony Liv

Kanguva

The much-awaited movie Kanguva features Suriya in a double role. The movie failed to perform as per expectation as it managed to mint only Rs 106 crore at the box office. Apart from Suriya, the movie also features Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, K. S. Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Ravi Raghavendra and Karunas in key roles. The movie was released in theatres on November 14, 2024, and it was available in multiple languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam
 
Release Date: December 8
When to watch: Prime Video

