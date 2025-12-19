Friday, December 19, 2025 | 05:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Lifestyle / Christmas gift ideas: Thoughtful presents that won't stretch your budget

Christmas gift ideas: Thoughtful presents that won't stretch your budget

Christmas is around the corner. The holiday season not only brings excitement for children but also for parents. Gifts for your loved ones hold excitement and are special for family & friends

Christmas

Christmas 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Some of us tend to totally forget about the very things we have always wanted to offer to our loved ones in the midst of all the excitement and preparations for the Christmas holiday on December 25. Christmas is quickly approaching, so it's best to plan everything ahead of time to avoid stress at the last minute.
 
Do not panic if, on Christmas Eve, you discover that you are the one who neglected to get the appropriate gift for your loved ones, despite all of your planning and efforts to make the festive event unforgettable this year. 
 
In today's era, there are numerous online retailers that serve your last-minute demands and provide a variety of fantastic gift selections.
 

Best 5 budget-friendly Christmas gift ideas 

Books
 
Books remain one of the most versatile and timeless gifts. Whether it’s a child or an adult, it’s always beneficial for book lovers. Chapter books or short series that they can follow on their own are frequently preferred by older readers. 

Also Read

Best Christmas films to watch in 2025

Best Christmas movies to watch in 2025: Classics, rom-coms and family picks

Christmas, decor

Christmas celebrations return to Bethlehem after 2 years of war in Gaza

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI brings early Christmas: Room left for another 25-bps rate cutpremium

Cakes

Cakes 'n' bakes: India goes the whole hog on new Christmas indulgencespremium

toys

Trump tariff impact: US kids to see higher price tag on Christmas toyspremium

 
In addition to being generally accessible, personalised books typically feel more thoughtful without changing the actual content.
 
Personalised Collage
 
Get a collage and add photos, heartfelt wishes, and sentiments you've always wanted to share with your loved ones. These collages are available online at reasonable prices from a number of internet retailers. Just be sure to work hard when packing everything.
 
Chocolates
 
Keep it genuine and traditional. An easy and delicious way to make your loved one smile and feel cherished is to give them a pack of their favourite chocolates. 
 
Before wishing them a Merry Christmas, make sure you have a pack of delicious chocolates in your hand if you were unable to cook a special dessert for the celebration.
 
Christmas Trees 
 
Imagine that your family is waiting for you at the office and that you are trapped in traffic while a Christmas party is taking place. Bringing home a decorated Christmas tree, which would light up the room and be everyone's favourite place to take pictures during the festivities and celebrations, would brighten their faces.
 
LED lamps
 
LED lamps make for a stylish and thoughtful Christmas gift that is easy to order online. These decorative night lamps can instantly brighten up a room and add a festive glow to any space. Often designed as crystal globes or acrylic displays, they feature warm lighting along with engraved messages or Christmas greetings that beautifully reflect your emotions. Affordable yet elegant, LED lamps are a great choice for gifting to family, friends or colleagues this holiday season.
 

More From This Section

Best places to visit in winters in India

Clean air escapes: 10 Indian places with best AQI to visit this December

Human Rights Day 2025

Human Rights Day 2025: Date, theme, history, significance, quotes and more

Children's Day 2025

Happy Children's Day 2025: Best wishes, messages and Chacha Nehru quotes

Happy Dhanteras 2025 wishes

Happy Dhanteras 2025: Wishes, messages to share with your friends & family

Karwa Chauth 2025 city-wise moonrise timings

Karwa Chauth 2025 moonrise time today: Know when to break your fast

Topics : Christmas Christmastime Jesus Christ

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon