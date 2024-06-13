Vijay Sethupathi's 50th movie, Maharaja, is set to hit theatres tomorrow

One of the most anticipated movies, Maharaja, featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, is all set to release in theatres tomorrow, on June 14, 2024. This is the 50th movie of Vijay Sethupathi and it is directed by Nithilan Swaminathan.

The movie revolves around a barber, played by Sethupathi, who embarks on a mission to avenge a burglary that robs him of his cherished 'Lakshmi'. The plot of the movie thickens as the police try to decipher whether 'Lakshmi' is an object, asset, or human which leads to a series of thrilling and suspenseful events.

The life of Maharaja (barber) revolves around two aspects; doing an everyday single job and taking after his daughter (Jothi), who is a budding sports champ at high school and looks up to her PT teacher, a great source of encouragement.

One day, Maharaja finds himself in a police station, he wants to file an FIR as 'Lakshmi' has been stolen from the police station. The cops refuse to take him seriously believing it to be a silly request but Maharaja doesn't budge from the police station and he wants his Lakshmi back.

The action drama movie will be released in Tamil and Telugu. The 50th movie of Vijay is expected to do good business at the box office. The CBFC has issued a U/A certificate for 'Maharaja' with a runtime of 2 hours and 22 minutes 59 seconds.

What is the cast of Maharaja movie?

‘Maharaja’ features Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Natty, Bharathiraja, Abhirami, Mamta Mohandas, Singampuli, Aruldoss, and Munishkanth in the key roles. The music of the movie was composed by Ajneesh Loknath.

Maharaja Movie trailer

The trailer of the Maharaja movie was released on May 30th 2024, and since then fans are eagerly waiting to see Vijay Sethupathy on the big screen. The movie is all set to hit theatres on June 14, 2024.

Watch the trailer here: