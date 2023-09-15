close
Jawan box office collection Day 9: SRK movie to cross 700 cr mark worldwide

SRK's Jawan is doing a huge business at the box office and is expected to cross Rs 400 crore net in India today. The movie released on September 11, 2023

Jawan movie

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
SRK's Jawan is doing a massive collection at the box office, breaking all the existing records and creating new ones. The first-ever collaboration of SRK and Atlee is creating buzz across the world and proving to be one of the biggest hits of the year.

Jawan is setting new benchmarks each day and has become the fastest movie to earn Rs 650 crore worldwide. The movie has created history by earning 75 crore on the opening day, something no other movie has done in the history of the Indian cinema.

Jawan box office collection Day 9

According to an industry tracker, sacnilk, Jawan is expected to earn 20 crore on Day 9, taking the net collection of the movie to Rs 409.88 crore. Jawan will become the fastest movie to cross the 400 crore (nett) mark in India. Before Jawan, two of the biggest releases, Pathaan and Gadar 2 crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in 12 days.

The movie so far has collected Rs 696.5 crore worldwide and will surely cross the 700 crore mark today. It is also expected to cross the lifetime collection of the Pathaan movie, which happens to be around Rs 525 crore in Hindi. If this happens SRK will become the only Bollywood actor to have two movies with a joint collection of Rs 1000 crore in a year.

Jawan day wise collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] Rs 75 Crore
Day 2 [1st Friday] Rs 53.23 Crore

Day 3 [1st Saturday] Rs 77.83 Crore
Day 4 [1st Sunday] Rs 80.1 Crore
Day 5 [1st Monday] Rs 32.92 Crore 
Day 6 [1st Tuesday] Rs 26 Crore
Day 7 [1st Wednesday] Rs 23.2 Crore
Day 8 [2nd Thursday] Rs 21.6 Crore
Day 9 [2nd Friday] Rs 20.00 Crore
Total Rs 409.88 Crore

About Jawan

The Atlee-directed Jawan has shown stupendous performance so far and there is no sign that the trend is going to stop anytime soon. SRK could be seen in dual roles in the movie along with other stars, like Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and many other actors in key roles.

Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie was released on September 11, 2023.

Topics : Shah Rukh Khan Indian Box Office Box office Hindi movies

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

