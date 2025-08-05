Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 4: Devgn's film sees a drop

Son of Sardaar 2, the comedy-drama starring Ajay Devgn, was released on Aug 1, 2025, and it's the sequel to the 2012 film. On its first Monday, it sees a drop in box office collection

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Son of Sardaar 2, a comedy film starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, is up against fierce competition at the box office. The movie is struggling to keep up with box office titans like Dhadak 2, Saiyaara, and Mahavatar Narsimha. Weekdays have caused a significant drop in the movie's box office collection. 
 
The original release date of Son of Sardaar 2 was July 25. However, the movie's release was delayed for unspecified reasons. On August 1, it had its big-screen debut. Both reviewers and viewers gave the movie mixed reviews. 
 

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection

Day 1 (Friday): ₹7.25 crore
Day 2 (Saturday): ₹8.25 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹9.25 crore
Day 4 (Monday): ₹2.50 crore (early estimates)
Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹0.01 crore (estimated live data).
 
Total Net Collection (5 Days): Approximately ₹27.26 crore 
 
The total amount collected worldwide was ₹34.75 crore. On day three, the Indian box office was ₹29.75 crore, while the overseas collection was ₹5 crore.

Son of Sardaar 2 box office ‘occupancy’

On Day 4 (August 4, 2025), the movie's Hindi occupancy rate since its premiere was 11.81%. Compared to the first weekend, when the movie had an overall Hindi occupancy of 34.90% on Sunday (Day 3), this is a notable decline. While attendance was moderate in Chennai, Pune, and Bengaluru, the NCR region also did well.
 
The occupancy rate for morning shows on day four was only 10.24%, but it increased steadily to 17.88% in the afternoon, 21.84% in the evening, and 40.27% at night. 
 
According to Mint, Jaipur and Lucknow had high occupancy rates on Sunday. While large metros like Delhi-NCR (30.50%) and Mumbai (20.25%) had significantly lower turnout, Tier-2 cities like Lucknow (39%) and Jaipur (37%) led in occupancy on Day 4. 

About Son of Sardaar 2

The plot of the sequel to the 2012 smash film Son of Sardaar centres on Ajay's character, Jassi, who is summoned to London by his wife (Neeru Bajwa), only to be taken by surprise when she demands a divorce. He meets Rabia (Mrunal Thakur), a lively member of an all-girl wedding dhol band, while stranded and devastated. 
 
Saba (Roshni Walia), Rabia's younger sister, is in love with the son of the strict and conventional Raja (Ravi Kishan), who demands that she visit her parents before approving her. The issue? Saba's parents had passed away.
 
Rabia plays the mother, and Jassi agrees to pretend to be her father, an ex-army colonel, to maintain the romance. The rollercoaster of twists, emotional beats, and drama that follows is both amusing and crazy. 
 
Critics gave the movie mixed reviews. Nonetheless, both reviewers and viewers praised the comedic timing and performances of Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Ravi Kishan.
 

Topics : Ajay Devgn Indian Box Office Bollywood box office

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

