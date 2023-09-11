Warner Bros releases Aquaman 2 teaser, Amber Heard returns in the sequel

Warner Bros. has released the first official teaser of Aquaman 2 (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) and also announced the trailer release date. Warner Bros. shared the teaser on X and announced that they will release the trailer this Thursday.

Aquaman 2 is a sequel to Aquaman that was released in 2018, and it was the highest-grossing movie from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), earning over a billion dollars. Aquaman was the only movie after The Dark Knight Rises (2012) that crossed the one billion mark.

The latest official teaser is 30 seconds long and offers highly colourful visuals and exquisite and vast fauna of the oceans. In the sequel, Yahya Abdul Mateen II plays the role of Black Manta, who pledges to destroy everything that is dear to Aquaman.

Fewer expectations from Aquaman 2

Although the first part of The Aquaman raked over a billion, sadly most moviegoers, even including some employed by the Warner Bros, aren’t very enthusiastic about the sequel. With the prestigious production house posting back-to-back flops (3 consecutive) and the DC films taking a massive hit, the critics are weighing their predictions cautiously.

The scene is much different now from what it was when Aquaman was released back in 2018. The Hollywood writers’ strike has made things worse. However, Jason Momoa’s charismatic character in the movie is keeping the hopes buoyant.

The makers also confirmed that Amber Heard will reprise her role as Meera.

Also Read Akshay shares intriguing insights of 'OMG 2', teaser to be out soon Salman Khan's Tiger 3 teaser to be attached with SRK's Jawan, says report Vivek Agnihotri confirms 'The Vaccine War' release date, shares teaser on X Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates The Little Mermaid is set to release on OTT, check when and where to watch Vijay Sethupathi launches poster of his 50th movie, Maharaja, fans react Jawan box office collection Day 4: SRK movie to soon cross 400 cr mark Jawan cements comeback king Shah Rukh Khan's new avatar brands can't ignore Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' earns Rs 240.47 crore worldwide in two days SRK's Jawan sets box office on fire, earns Rs 200 cr globally in two days

About the Aquaman 2

The teaser reveals that Arthur Curry rules and protects the waters. However, things change when his family on land is dragged into the fight against underwater demons. The teaser reveals the return of the Black manta, who is ready to kill Aquaman, and it also shows snapshots of his house on land set on fire, and some fight sequences which give a promising experience to the cinemas.



Watch the teaser here:



When will the Aquaman 2 trailer be released?

The trailer for the Aquaman 2 will be out on September 14.

What is the cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?

Here is the cast of Aquaman 2 playing the key role

Jason Momoa

Amber Heard

Arthur Curry

Ben Affleck

Bruce Wayne

Patrick Wilson

King Orm

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

David Kane

What is the release date of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?

The release date of Aquaman 2 is December 20.