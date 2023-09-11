Jawan box office collection Day 4: SRK movie to soon cross 400 cr mark

SRK's Jawan sets box office on fire, earns Rs 200 cr globally in two days
Jawan box office collection Day 1: SRK's Jawan marks history, beats Pathaan
Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore
Jawan OTT release: Check when and where the movie will be released on OTT
Shah Rukh Khan shares Jawan prevue to excited fans, complete details inside
Jawan cements comeback king Shah Rukh Khan's new avatar brands can't ignore
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' earns Rs 240.47 crore worldwide in two days
SRK's Jawan sets box office on fire, earns Rs 200 cr globally in two days
OTT releases this week: Here are the movies or series that you must watch
KBC season 15: Big B shared a tip for all husbands to win over their wives