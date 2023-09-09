Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' earns Rs 240.47 crore worldwide in two days

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller "Jawan" has raised Rs 240.47 crore worldwide gross in two days, the makers said on Saturday.

The pan-India film, directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, released worldwide on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

"In just 2 days a 'handsome' Rs 240. 47 crore worldwide gross box office collection," the production house Red Chilles Entertainment posted on its official social media pages.

"Jawan" is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by the Bollywood star.

The movie collected Rs 129.6 crore worldwide gross on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema globally. On Friday, it raised Rs 110.87 worldwide.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, "Jawan" is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

Also Read Superstar Shah Rukh Khan secures top position in 2023 TIME100 reader poll Salman Khan's Tiger 3 teaser to be attached with SRK's Jawan, says report SRK's son Aryan gets trolled over fashion line, jacket costs Rs 2 lakh SRK visits Tirupati with daughter Suhana, Nayanthara ahead of Jawan release Aamir Khan to release his next project on Christmas 2024; details inside SRK's Jawan sets box office on fire, earns Rs 200 cr globally in two days OTT releases this week: Here are the movies or series that you must watch KBC season 15: Big B shared a tip for all husbands to win over their wives Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan shoots promo, show expected to begin next month Jawan on Google: Type Jawan in search engine to get an SRK surprise