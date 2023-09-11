Meta's WhatsApp tests cross platform messaging in Android beta: Details

Soon after WhatsApp qualified as the gatekeeper service under the Digital Markets Act, now the platform will allow cross platform messaging with other messaging platforms like telegram. As reported by WABetaInfo, in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.19.8 update, available on the Google Play Store, it has been discovered that WhatsApp is actively working on complying with these new regulations.

Meta owned messaging platform whatsapp is working to meet new European Union regulations. Users even without a whatsapp account will now be able to connect to users on whatsapp. This will be done by adding chat interoperability support in an upcoming app update. This feature is currently under development and whatsapp has six months to comply with the rules. It is still unknown if this feature will eventually be available in countries other than the European Union.





Whatsapp which ensures end to end encryption between the sender and the receiver is yet to decide how it will ensure this in communication with people who don't use whatsapp. Interoperability can break down this encryption.

Besides WhatsApp, Meta is also compliant to enable cross-platform messaging on its Facebook Messenger. Companies like Microsoft and Meta are also planning to launch their own app stores in order to break the current duo monopoly of Google and apple.

The Digital Markets Act was signed into law by the European parliament and the Council of the European Union in September 2022. The law is designed to promote fair competition by defining regulations on how digital gatekeepers can use people's data. Applicable to digital platforms, the gatekeepers list includes big tech companies such as Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Samsung, Microsoft, and Apple.





Apple reportedly said iMessage services are not large or powerful enough to justify the inclusion in purview of the Digital Marketer Act. Currently it is not compliant to the rules but this may change in future.