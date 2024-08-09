Interstellar completes 10 years, makers postpone theatrical re-release date

Interstellar re-release: Renowned director Christopher Nolan's Interstellar will soon complete the 10th year of its release. On its 10th anniversary, the makers are planning to re-release the movie on the silver screen.

According to a Variety report, the movie was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on September 27, 2024, but now it has been delayed by over two months and will release on December 6, 2024. The re-release has been postponed to align with the home entertainment relaunch. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The movie that will now be released on December 6 will be shown in 70 mm Imax print and Digital screen. This theatrical release date will align with the home entertainment relaunch. Warner Bros. Pictures co-produced the movie which is working with Paramount on the revival.

Interstellar's 10th anniversary

A mix of standard digital prints and Nolan preferred IMAX 70mm format is going to be used and it is good for enthusiasts who don't want to miss out on the next Oppenheimer-style experience.

Studio sources, quoted by Variety, debunked the rumour that 70mm prints of Interstellar were destroyed. Paramount claims that it archived more copies of the movie than most other pictures. The source said movie reels experience ‘wear and tear’ after being run in theatres which is not surprising.

About “Interstellar”

Interstellar premiered for the first time on November 5, 2014, and garnered $731 million at the global box office. The movie featured Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and Matt Damon in pivotal roles. The movie was set in the first dystopian future where a bunch of astronauts must travel to the other end of the universe to find a new home for humanity. This movie has been nominated for five Oscars and won for the best visual effects.