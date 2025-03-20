Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 13 Indian fishermen return to Chennai after facing detention in Sri Lanka

13 Indian fishermen return to Chennai after facing detention in Sri Lanka

Flights tickets from Colombo (Sri Lanka's capital) to Chennai were arranged for the fishermen, sending them to India after issuing temporary passports

Fishermen, Indian fishermen

Sri Lankan court had reportedly released the 13 fishermen on March 12 after talks between the two sides | Image: Shutterstock

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

13 fishermen Tamil Nadu who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing outside the approved boundaries, returned home to India on Thursday after being handed over by the Indian Embassy in Colombo.

The group of fishermen were arrested on February 26, and were produced in Mallakam court in Sri Lanka, kept imprisoned for nearly a month. Additionally, three fishermen were also admitted to a government hospital in Sri Lanka due to sustaining injuries.

The Sri Lankan court had reportedly released the 13 fishermen on March 12 after talks between the two sides.

Flights tickets from Colombo (Sri Lanka's capital) to Chennai were arranged for the fishermen, sending them to India after issuing temporary passports to them.

 

After arriving at the Chennai airport, all the fishermen were brought out after completing all checks like citizenship check and customs check.

Also Read

Adani Green Ltd

Petitions against Adani Green withdrawn as firm cancels Sri Lanka project

PremiumLTTE Sri Lanka

How Dravidian politics has evolved beyond the LTTE over 35 years

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Sri Lanka next month to finalise bilateral agreements

Sri Lanka, India

Sri Lanka asks India to stop fishermen from straying into country's waters

Demand in key overseas markets has enabled the continuing rise in the export of refined petroleum products, which jumped 12.7 per cent in October, according to the latest data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC). Export of ref

India-Sri Lanka petro pipeline depends on economics, not politics: CPC head

Notably, one fisherman, who was hit on the leg earlier, was picked up early and taken to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment. While the remaining 12 fishermen were brought out. Officials of the Department from the Karaikal area welcomed them and took them to the Karaikal area in a separate vehicle.

Earlier on March 18, a group of three fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing near Delft Island in the Palkbay Sea area.

The arrested have been identified as A Shankar (53), M Arjunan (35), and S Murugesan (49).

The fishermen, who had received their fishing permits on March 17, were reportedly told by the Sri Lankan Navy that they had crossed the maritime border. The captured boat, IND-TN-10-MM-496, belongs to Thangachimadam Kennedy. Authorities are currently investigating the three men.

According to NJ Bose, the State Secretary of the Fishermen's Association, the arrest has stirred considerable turmoil, as the fishermen had just set out from the Rameswaram fishing port along with 403 other boats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump expects India to lower tariffs but keeps April 2 deadline open

Enrique Manalo, Phillippines foreign secretary

BrahMos deal a 'key' step in ties with India: Philippines' foreign secy

Georgia FM Maka Botchorishvili, EAM Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar, Georgian FM discuss trade, investment, tourism, education

IAF, Indian Air Force

Radars, jets & more: Indian Air Force lists key acquisitions for 2025-26

european union flag, India flag, EU-India ties

Counterterrorism experts from EU, India exchange best practices at workshop

Topics : India-Sri Lanka fishermen release Fishermen Chennai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon