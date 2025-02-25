Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India-Sri Lanka petro pipeline depends on economics, not politics: CPC head

India-Sri Lanka petro pipeline depends on economics, not politics: CPC head

Press Trust of India Colombo
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

A proposed multi-product petroleum pipeline between India and Sri Lanka will proceed only if economically viable, not based on political considerations, the head of Sri Lanka's national oil company has said.

Deliberation on the possible trilateral cooperation between India, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates was held during President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's visit to India last year.

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation Chairman W A Rajakaruna told the Daily Mirror newspaper that currently the project is being assessed for its feasibility.

"We will assess the project for its feasibility. We will press ahead only if it is feasible. We cannot decide on it over political reasons only," the report quoted him as saying.

 

Rajakurana said he participated in talks about this with President Dissanayake last week.

The project is part of the energy connectivity between Sri Lanka and India. There is a proposal for power grid connectivity between the two countries, according to the report.

According to the MEA, discussions are ongoing on the proposed multi-product pipeline connecting India and Sri Lanka and the power grid interconnection.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

