BrahMos deal a 'key' step in ties with India: Philippines' foreign secy

BrahMos deal a 'key' step in ties with India: Philippines' foreign secy

India delivered BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines in April last year as part of a $375 million deal signed between the two nations in 2022

Enrique Manalo, Phillippines foreign secretary

Manalo highlighted its significance for future cooperation in various defence areas | Image: ANI

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 8:14 AM IST

Philippines Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo described the deal between India and the Philippines for shore-based, anti-ship BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles as an important step in strengthening defence ties between the two nations.

Speaking about the agreement, Manalo highlighted its significance for future cooperation in various defence areas.

"It was a major significant development in our defence relations and that will open the door for further collaboration not only in terms of military equipment but military cooperation, training, exchanging of officers and operational facilities...," he said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Philippines Foreign Secretary interacted with members of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), where he highlighted the growing engagement between the two nations in strategic sectors. FICCI President Harsha Vardhan Agarwal said, "While we continue to be engaged through trade and investment, I'm happy to see that engagement is diversifying into new and strategic sectors," pointing to waste management, green mobility, and agriculture technology as promising areas for collaboration alongside the growing defence partnership marked by India's delivery of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines in April 2024.

 

India delivered BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines in April last year as part of a $375 million deal signed between the two nations in 2022.

According to defence sources, the Indian Air Force transported the missiles using its American-origin C-17 Globemaster aircraft to the Philippines Marine Corps. The export of ground systems for the BrahMos missile system, along with the missiles, began last month.

The delivery comes at a time of heightened tensions between the Philippines and China due to frequent clashes in the South China Sea. The three batteries of the BrahMos missile system will be deployed in coastal areas to strengthen the Philippines' defence against regional threats.

The deal received multiple approvals from partner nations involved in the BrahMos programme.

BrahMos, a joint venture between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya, is considered one of the world's most advanced missile systems. Recognised as the fastest precision-guided weapon globally, BrahMos has significantly enhanced India's deterrence capabilities.

Since 2007, the Indian Army has integrated multiple BrahMos regiments into its arsenal, reinforcing its defence capabilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BrahMos Brahmos missile India-Philippines Philippines

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 8:14 AM IST

