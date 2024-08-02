Israel-Iran tensions: Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights till August 8

Air India has suspended its flights to Tel Aviv amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran following the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah senior general Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

In a statement on X, the airline stated: "In view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East, we have suspended scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect up to and including August 8, 2024." Air India has been the only carrier operating services between India and Israel.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. The safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority," it added. Air India has been operating 10 flights per week between Delhi and Tel Aviv.