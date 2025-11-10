Monday, November 10, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
5 Indian nationals abducted in Mali, embassy working for safe release

5 Indian nationals abducted in Mali, embassy working for safe release

The kidnapping took place on November 6 in the West African nation, the Indian embassy said in an X post on Sunday

MEA condemns ‘deplorable act’ after Indians taken hostage in conflict-hit Kayes

Press Trust of India Bamako
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Five Indian nationals were abducted in Mali last week in an "unfortunate incident", the Indian mission here has said.

The kidnapping took place on November 6 in the West African nation, the Indian embassy said in an X post on Sunday. 

 

"The Embassy is aware of the unfortunate incident of kidnapping of five of our nationals in Mali on 6 Nov 2025," it said.

The embassy has been "working closely with the authorities and the company concerned to secure their safe release as quickly as possible," it added.

 

Topics : Mali Indian embassy MEA

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

