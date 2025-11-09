Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India a preferred partner in Indian Ocean region, says CDS Gen Chauhan

India a preferred partner in Indian Ocean region, says CDS Gen Chauhan

CDS emphasised that a nation's location and its geographic characteristics determine its ability to project power and provide strategic options, regardless of its size

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Gen Chauhan was addressing the 9th Military Literature Festival 2025, themed 'Heartland and Rimland powers in a Multi-domain Warfare and India' on its second day in Chandigarh (Photo:PTI)

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Sunday highlighted that the struggle for global power that was once aimed at geographical control ranging from the land to the skies has now expanded to space as well as into the cyberspace and the cognitive domain. Further, he said that India a continental and a maritime power enjoys a predominant position in the Indian Ocean region, and hence, it is "always the first responder and preferred partner of choice for any other country."

Gen Chauhan was addressing the 9th Military Literature Festival 2025, themed 'Heartland and Rimland powers in a Multi-domain Warfare and India' on its second day in Chandigarh.

 

Citing from British author Tim Marshall's book 'Prisoners and Geography', the CDS emphasised that a nation's location and its geographic characteristics determine its ability to project power and provide strategic options, regardless of its size.

"If you look at the geopolitical events of the 20th century, India's partition, the coming of Pakistan, our war with China, forced India to have a continental kind of an outlook. But if you have a look at India's geography, I think it says that India is both a continental and a maritime power... So India enjoys a predominant position in the Indian Ocean region, and hence, we are always the first responder and preferred partner of choice for any other country..." he said.

"Over a century the struggle for global power has been an essence for struggle of control of geography. The seas, the continents, the skies and if you look at today's contact, it extends towards space, cyberspace and the cognitive domain. The location of nation states and its clinical geography determines enmity to project path and provide strategic options beyond its size," General Chauhan said.

Also Read

Graphical representation of tanks owned by India, China and Pakistan (Photo: BS Blueprint)

FRCV: Right tank for the drone age?premium

Colonel Sophia Qureshi (right) and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh at an Indian government media briefing on Operation Sindoor in New Delhi on May 10 (Photo: Reuters)

A battle withinpremium

Cover photo of the book - Nation's Calling: A Life of Chivalry and Commitment by Brigadier (Dr.) Bal Dutt Mishra

Nation's Calling reflects a life of service and duty

Security forces,army,soilder

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

No nation secure alone, shared defence innovation vital: Army chief Dwivedi

He cited examples of countries, including Djibouti and Singapore, highlighting their strategic importance. CDS Chauhan mentioned that both nations are situated in strategically critical locations. Djibouti is located at the Bab el Mandeb, whereas Singapore is near the Strait of Malacca.

CDS Chauhan emphasised that the location of these countries enhances their importance in international trade.

"There are two small nations, Djibouti and Singapore, both of which lie at the Bab el Mandeb and the Strait of Malacca, not only strategically important but also important for trade. Similarly if we look at nearest maritime neighbour Indonesia, the number of states which connects the pacific and the Indian ocean that is Malacca, Sunda, Lombok, and Ombai-Wetar Straits," CDS said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pak, Pakistan Army chief, General Asim Munir

Pakistan amends Constitution to give Asim Munir new powers: Details

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Elements in Pakistan military 'sabotaging' peace talks: Afghanistan

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Hardeep Nijjar

UK spies handed over intel to Canada in Nijjar killing case: Report

Indian army, security forces

2 terrorists neutralised in Kupwara by Indian forces under 'Op Pimple'

India Russia, India-Russia flag

MEA urges Russia to release 44 Indians in army, calls to end practice

Topics : Indian Army military history Indian Ocean

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon