50 Bangladeshi judicial officers to undergo 10-day training in India

The Law Ministry has given permission to 50 judicial officials of subordinate courts to undergo training at the National Judicial Academy and State Judicial Academy at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh

Bangladesh flag, Indian flag

India and Bangladesh have witnessed strained ties since the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to New Delhi on August 5. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The diplomatic row between Dhaka and New Delhi notwithstanding, as many as 50 Bangladeshi judicial officers will undergo 10 day training at state-run academies in India, according to a media report on Saturday.

The Law Ministry has given permission to 50 judicial officials of subordinate courts to undergo training at the National Judicial Academy and State Judicial Academy at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh with no cost to Bangladesh.

The Law Ministry has given permission in the wake of the Supreme Court's advice, Prothom Alo newspaper said here.

These judicial officers will participate in the training from February 10 to February 20.

 

Assistant Judges, Senior Assistant Judges, Joint District and Sessions Judges, Additional District and Sessions Judges, District and Sessions Judges and officers of equivalent rank have been nominated for the training.

A circular signed by Abul Hasanat, Deputy Secretary (Training) of the Law and Justice Division of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, said that the entire cost of the training will be borne by the Indian government, the report added.

India and Bangladesh have witnessed strained ties since the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to New Delhi on August 5 last year following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's 16-year regime.

There have been a series of attacks on Hindu community members and their places of worship after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus came to power on August 8.

New Delhi has already raised concern with Dhaka, especially after a Hindu monk was arrested in a sedition case and put to jail after he was denied bail last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India-Bangladesh ties India-Bangladesh Law Ministry

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

