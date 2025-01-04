Business Standard

Imran Khan claims he refused offer to leave Pak, live in exile for 3 yrs

In a post on X on Friday, the 72-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician said, I was offered the opportunity of a three-year exile while I was in Attock Jail, but I will live and die in Pakistan

Press Trust of India
Jan 04 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has claimed that he was offered a chance to leave the country on exile for three years but he declined.

In a post on X on Friday, the 72-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician said, I was offered the opportunity of a three-year exile while I was in Attock Jail, but I will live and die in Pakistan.

In conversation with media persons at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail where he is incarcerated since August 2023, Khan said he has been indirectly approached with an offer to transfer him to his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad.

However, he said on X that he refused the offer. "My stance is clear: release my detained workers and leaders first. Only then will I consider discussing my personal situation.

 

