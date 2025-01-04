Business Standard

2 soldiers killed, 3 hurt as Army vehicle falls into gorge in J&K

2 soldiers killed, 3 hurt as Army vehicle falls into gorge in J&K

An Army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near SK Payen in the north Kashmir district

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

The three injured (soldiers) were resuscitated and then referred to Srinagar. | Representative Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Two Army personnel were killed and three injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said on Saturday.

An Army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near SK Payen in the north Kashmir district, they said.

The officials added that two soldiers lost their lives while three were rushed to the district hospital in an injured state.

The hospital's medical superintendent Dr Masrat Iqbal told reporters that two soldiers were "brought dead".

"The three injured (soldiers) were resuscitated and then referred to Srinagar," he added.

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

