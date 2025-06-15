Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Abstaining on Gaza ceasefire resolution at UN misaligned with policy: Pawar

Abstaining on Gaza ceasefire resolution at UN misaligned with policy: Pawar

India has abstained in the UN General Assembly from a vote on a draft resolution that demanded an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said India's decision to abstain from voting on a Gaza ceasefire draft resolution is not in sync with its foreign policy and it will create confusion about the country at the global level.

Addressing a meeting of the party workers from Mumbai, the former Defence Minister said India has always taken a stand to protect humanity and opposed the killing of innocents.

"The present decision is not in line with the country's (foreign) policy. It will create confusion about India on the global stage," Pawar said. 

 

Pawar, meanwhile, said the NCP (SP) cadre is strong and determined to struggle despite political setbacks. He appealed to the party workers to gear up for the upcoming elections to local bodies.

He said local leaders of the party would decide on whether to contest the elections either solo or with allies (Shiv Sena-UBT and Congress).

"The city and district-level units will jointly discuss the strategy and finalise the road map for elections," he said.

Pawar said the elections to local bodies empower workers and create new leadership.

"The elections to the Mumbai civic body will be like a national election as the city shows the path to the country," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

