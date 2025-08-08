Friday, August 08, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Got directly involved when India, Pakistan went to war, says Marco Rubio

Got directly involved when India, Pakistan went to war, says Marco Rubio

Speaking at an interview, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Donald Trump is committed to bringing peace and ending conflicts around the world

Rubio also listed out some other conflicts that Trump helped resolve, which included Cambodia and Thailand, Azerbaijan and Armenia | Image: Bloomberg

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday (IST) said that Washington was directly involved when India and Pakistan went to war, adding that President Donald Trump was able to broker peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
 
Rubio made these remarks in an interview with EWTN’s The World Over and said that Trump is committed to bringing peace and being the ‘President of peace’. He said, “So, we saw when India and Pakistan went to war, we got involved directly, and the President was able to deliver on that peace.”
 
Since India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop full-scale military actions on May 10, the US President, on several occasions, claimed that he helped in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, and told the two nuclear-armed neighbours that the US would do a lot of trade if the conflict were brought to an end. 
 
 

Operation Sindoor 

On the intervening night of May 6 and May 7, the Indian armed forces launched a coordinated missile strike on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The coordinated strikes under the codename ‘Operation Sindoor’ were in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

What followed was four days of escalations between India and Pakistan across the Line of Control (LoC). On May 10, both nations agreed to a ceasefire.
 
While India has repeatedly denied Trump’s claim of intervening in the conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir thanked the US for playing the role of a mediator. Munir made these remarks after he was hosted by Trump at the White House for lunch in June. 
 

Other conflicts resolved by Trump 

Rubio also listed out some other conflicts that Trump helped resolve, which included Cambodia and Thailand, Azerbaijan and Armenia. 
 
He further said that the US was proud of those initiatives, and is looking for more, the big one being in Ukraine and Russia. “We dedicate a significant amount of time to stopping and ending wars,” Rubio said.
 

Russia-Ukraine conflict 

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine entered its fourth year in February 2025 with no end in sight. Trump, who once vowed to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict in just 24 hours of taking office, has been trying to broker a deal between the two countries for over eight months now. Trump, who once supported the Russian President Vladimir Putin and shunned the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, later shifted stance and expressed his disappointment with Putin, while simultaneously allowing the US to send weapons to Ukraine. 
 
Trump has also doubled down on India for its purchase of Russian energy as the war continues, and has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India for its purchases. He also hinted at imposing secondary sanctions on China for its purchase of Russian oil.  
 

Topics : Donald Trump Marco Rubio India Pakistan relations Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

