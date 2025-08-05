Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 11:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian military must stay ready to counter all Pakistani threats: CDS

Indian military must stay ready to counter all Pakistani threats: CDS

Speaking at the inaugural edition of the Annual Trident Lecture Series, he reiterated that military preparedness has to be of a very high order, round-the-clock and 365 days a year

He also underlined that there is a very little distinction between war and peace, and added that they are seemingly merging. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian military will have to be prepared to respond to "any acts of violence by Pakistan", both by state and non-state actors, and those in the armed forces should understand this "new norm", Chief of Defence Staff Gen Chauhan said on Tuesday.

Delivering a keynote address at an event here, the CDS said there was a need to challenge the Pakistani doctrine of "full-spectrum deterrence", asserting that terrorists cannot hide in any part of Pakistan.

Speaking at the inaugural edition of the Annual Trident Lecture Series, he reiterated that military preparedness has to be of a very high order, round-the-clock and 365 days a year.

 

He also underlined that there is a very little distinction between war and peace, and added that they are seemingly merging.

"We need to create more space for conventional operations, between the unconventional and nuclear domains. And, we need to challenge the Pakistani doctrine of full-spectrum deterrence, which talks about deterrence at the lowest level to the highest," the CDS said.

He further said that terrorists cannot hide anywhere in the territory of Pakistan.

Gen Chauhan also emphasised that the Indian military should have the capabilities to hit both fixed and mobile targets at extreme ranges.

"We have to be prepared to respond to any acts of violence by Pakistan, both state and non-state (actors), and that's the first norm, we must understand this. That's the new norm for all of us," he said.

The CDS said another military norm is a greater reliance on the nuclear doctrine, which forms a bedrock for conventional operations. He added that another norm would be maintaining a technological edge over adversaries.

The event was organised by the think tank Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS) at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment to mark its foundation day.

The CDS underscored the importance of technological convergence and integrated operations to ensure national security in today's times.

Gen Chauhan emphasised the need to adapt swiftly to disruptive technologies, rethink legacy structures and prioritise synergy across the three services to tackle the challenges emanating from the constantly evolving nature of warfare.

The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), in a post on X, also shared he broader contours of the talk.

"CDS urged military practitioners to embrace a proactive, indigenous and adaptive vision anchored in strategic foresight, technological autonomy and doctrinal agility. He articulated the need to craft an uniquely 'Indian way of War-fighting' with the fusion of kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities, combined with bold doctrinal shift towards integrated & multi-domain operations," the post said.

The CDS emphasised blending "conventional and unconventional tools of warfare" to achieve decisive outcomes. This forward-looking approach, he noted, would be vital to navigate the complexities of future conflicts and ensure enduring national security, the HQ IDS said.

A key highlight of the event was the release of the first 'General Bipin Rawat Paper' on 'Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T)' -- a tribute to India's first CDS and his vision in transforming joint war-fighting philosophy.

The August 2025 issue of 'Synergy', CENJOWS's flagship journal, was also launched, featuring incisive analyses on emerging global and regional security trends.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

