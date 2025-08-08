Friday, August 08, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jammu and Kashmir: Anti-terror operation in Kulgam enters 8th day

After an initial exchange of fire between the two sides on Friday last, the operation was halted for the night, but the cordon was strengthened, and additional reinforcements were rushed to the area

Seven security forces personnel have suffered injuries during the course of the operation, officials said. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

In one of the longest anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the gunfight in Kulgam district entered the eighth day on Friday as security forces continued to battle the terrorists hiding in the deep forest area, officials said.

Senior police and Army officers are monitoring the operation round-the-clock, the officials said. 

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat visited the operation area to take stock of the situation.

Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma also reviewed the security situation and counter-terrorism grid in South Kashmir, where he was also briefed on the ongoing operation.

 

"The operation has entered its eighth day and is ongoing," an official said, adding intermittent exchange of fire was going on. 

They said security forces have pressed drones and helicopters into service to track down the terrorists in the difficult terrain in the forest area. Para commandos were also assisting the security forces in neutralising the hiding ultras.

Seven security forces personnel have suffered injuries during the course of the operation, the officials added.

Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter, which began on Friday last after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area at Akhal in the south Kashmir district, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there. 

After an initial exchange of fire between the two sides on Friday last, the operation was halted for the night, but the cordon was strengthened, and additional reinforcements were rushed to the area, officials said.

When the firing resumed on Saturday, two terrorists were killed. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists have not been ascertained so far, the officials said.

This is the longest anti-terror operation in the Kashmir valley so far this year and one of the longest ever in J-K.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Operation Sindoor Kulgam

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

