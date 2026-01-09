Friday, January 09, 2026 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Amit Shah launches NSG's national IED data management platform in Manesar

Amit Shah launches NSG's national IED data management platform in Manesar

The national IED data management system (NIDMS), according to the NSG, will be a digital platform developed by the NBDC for systematic collection, collation, and dissemination of IED-related data

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during Karyakarta Sammelan, a closed-door meeting with party MPs, MLAs, civic body councillors, and organisational portfolio holders, at Science City Convention Centre, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Gurugram
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a national IED data management platform created by counter-terrorist commando force NSG.

The Union minister inaugurated the facility through a video conferencing link that connected the platform, located at the National Security Guard (NSG) garrison in Manesar here.

The platform will collect and analyse improvised explosive device (IED) data gathered from across the country and disseminate it to security agencies. The AI-enabled database will be able to capture 'signature linkages' among different bomb blast incidents.

The ambitious project has been in the works for some time and is part of the NSG's National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC), which analyses all types of bombings that occur in the country, apart from major explosions that take place globally.

 

The national IED data management system (NIDMS), according to the NSG, will be a digital platform developed by the NBDC for systematic collection, collation, and dissemination of IED-related data.

It will support post-blast investigations and a common understanding among state police forces, central paramilitary forces and federal probe and intelligence agencies, the NSG said.

Raised in 1984, the NSG's 'black cat' commandos are tasked to undertake specific counter-terrorist and counter-hijack operations besides protecting select high-risk VIPs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

EAM S Jaishankar

US State dept highlights security challenge during Jaishankar's 2025 visit

Jaishankar, French President Macron

Jaishankar meets French President Macron, discusses global changes

submarine, Aukus

India, Germany in talks for $8 billion submarine manufacturing deal

COAS Dwivedi with Sri Lanka Army Commander

COAS Gen Dwivedi meets Sri Lankan army commander, discusses defence ties

Army, Soilder, Kathua

Op resumes in Kathua to track down terrorists; 1 security personnel injured

Topics : Amit Shah NSG National Security Agency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea Share NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayBharat Coking Coal India IPOHCL Tech Q3 Result PreviewGold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaTCS Q3 PreviewDelhi World Book Fair 2026