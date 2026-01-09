Friday, January 09, 2026 | 08:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jaishankar meets French President Macron, discusses global changes

Jaishankar meets French President Macron, discusses global changes

EAM appreciated the French President's perspectives on contemporary global developments and the positive sentiments for India-France Strategic Partnership

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 7:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (local time) met French President Emmanuel Macron and conveyed Prime Minister Modi's warm wishes. Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also addressed the Ambassadors' Conference of France and underlined contemporary global shifts driven by factors like trade and energy.

Sharing the details in a series of posts on X, EAM appreciated the French President's perspectives on contemporary global developments and the positive sentiments for India-France Strategic Partnership.

"Delighted to call on President @EmmanuelMacron of France today and convey warm wishes of PM @narendramodi. Deeply appreciate his perspectives on contemporary global developments and positive sentiments for our Strategic Partnership."

 

In another post on X, he shared the details from the Ambassador's Conference in France, where he highlighted the significance of India-France partnership in promoting multi-polarity and strategic autonomy.

"An honour to address the Ambassadors' Conference of France in Paris today. Underlined contemporary global shifts driven by trade, finance, technology, energy, resources and connectivity. Changes in mindset have been the crucial factor. As well as the significance of India-France partnership in promoting multi-polarity and strategic autonomy."

Earlier on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would pay a visit to India next month, as New Delhi is set to host the AI Impact Summit. He made the remarks while addressing the Diplomatic Corps, according to France 24.

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his French counterpart, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

The two leaders discussed advancing bilateral cooperation and elevating India-EU engagement, while also sharing perspectives on contemporary global developments.

EAM had called France amongst India's oldest strategic partners and underlined how the two countries are active in the international arena, they are committed to multipolarity and their working together is important not only for the bilateral relationship but also for stabilising global politics.

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 7:54 AM IST

