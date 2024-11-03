Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Naxalism will be wiped out from country by March 2026, says Amit Shah

Naxalism will be wiped out from country by March 2026, says Amit Shah

Accusing the Soren government of devouring funds meant for poor and tribals, he said the BJP once voted to power will put all corrupt Jharkhand leaders behind the bars

Amit Shah, Home Minister

He said the people of Jharkhand gave nine out of 14 parliamentary seats to the NDA, with a total of 80 lakh votes cast in favour of the alliance. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Attacking the Hemant Soren-led JMM coalition for "fuelling Naxalism," Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government will eliminate the menace from the face of the country by March 2026.

Shah expressed confidence that the NDA would form the government in Jharkhand, claiming it would win at least 52 out of 81 assembly seats based on the calculations from the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

"It is time to oust the anti-Dalit, anti-tribal, anti-poor, and anti-youth Hemant government from Jharkhand, which is fuelling Naxalism for petty political gains," he said while addressing a rally in Simaria, Chatra district.

 

"We uprooted the menace from Jharkhand during the last five years, and now the Prime Minister Modi-led Centre will wipe out Naxalism from India by March 2026."  Accusing the Soren government of devouring funds meant for poor and tribals, he said the BJP once voted to power will put all corrupt Jharkhand leaders behind the bars.

"NDA will win 52 seats out of 81 in Jharkhand given people cast 47 per cent votes to the alliance in Jharkhand during the recent Lok Sabha elections," Shah said.

He said the people of Jharkhand gave nine out of 14 parliamentary seats to the NDA, with a total of 80 lakh votes cast in favour of the alliance.

Elections to the 81-member assembly in the state are set to take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with the votes to be counted on November 23.

Also Read

Jammu & Kashmir, Encounter

LIVE news: Militants hurl grenade at Sunday market in Srinagar, probe ongoing

Amit Shah, Amit

Amit Shah promises Rs 500 crore package to revive Koderma's stone industry

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah lauds Kharge for admitting Congress failed to meet poll promises

Amit Shah, Home Minister

BJP to implement UCC in Jharkhand, tribals to be out of its ambit: Shah

Amit Shah, Amit

BJP stands out from others: Amit Shah after releasing Jharkhand manifesto

Topics : Amit Shah naxalism Urban Naxal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon