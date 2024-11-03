Terrorists hurl grenades at TRC and Sunday market in J&K's Srinagar

Business Standard
Terrorists hurled grenades at TRC, Sunday market in Srinagar on Sunday.

Further details are awaited.

On Saturday, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Vidhi Kumar Birdi said that a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander was killed in an encounter in Khanyar area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Now this operation has been completed. Security forces have killed a terrorist, who has been identified as Usman..., he was the commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and 4 security personnel have been injured. He is a foreign terrorist and his role and involvement in the murder of Inspector Masroor has come to light and further investigation is being done in this regard...," IGP Birdi told ANI.

 

Two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.

The encounter broke out after security forces initiated an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area.

"Based on specific input, a Joint Operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Srinagar Sector CRPF in gen area Halkan Gali, Anantnag. On 02 Nov 2024, suspicious movement near Halkan Gali was observed and challenged by vigilant troops, as a result, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on own column. Own troops effectively retaliated, resulting in elimination of two terrorists. Operation is in progress," Chinar Corps, Indian Army said on X.

First Published: Nov 03 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

