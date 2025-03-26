Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 10:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Army chief urges officers to be proactive against emerging security threats

Army chief urges officers to be proactive against emerging security threats

He said this in his address to student officers from the armed forces undergoing the 80th Staff Course and the permanent staff at Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

The Army chief also urged officers to remain proactive in their approach to "emerging security threats" and to embrace innovation in military planning and operations. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi has highlighted the evolving nature of warfare, the "strategic challenges" facing India and the need for jointness and synergy in the armed forces.

He said this in his address to student officers from the armed forces undergoing the 80th Staff Course and the permanent staff at Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, the defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Army chief also urged officers to remain proactive in their approach to "emerging security threats" and to embrace innovation in military planning and operations.

He commended the DSSC for its pivotal role in grooming future military leaders and emphasised the importance of professional military education in enhancing operational preparedness and decision making capabilities.

 

Gen Dwivedi underscored the significance of leadership, adaptability and technological integration in modern warfare.

Also Read

Army, Soilder, Kathua

Search operation to track terrorists enters fourth day in J&K's Kathua

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Army colonel assault: HC orders Punjab govt to submit reply by March 28

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

Army refutes Chinese drone hijack claim, warns against misinformation

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

'Survival in today's battlespace.... about those who can adapt': CDS

Assam Rifles Raising Day 2025

Assam Rifles Raising Day 2025: What is it and why is it celebrated today?

During his visit, he also interacted with faculty members, discussing key aspects of military strategy, operational art and leadership development.

He acknowledged the institution's contributions in fostering inter-service cooperation and strengthening India's defence preparedness.

Gen Dwivedi was briefed by Commandant, DSSC, Lt Gen Virendra Vats, on the adaptation of the Staff Course curriculum to align to the challenges of future wars, with special reference to the activities of the first Deep Purple Division, wherein 40 tri-services officers have undergone their training.

He also interacted with veterans of Wellington military station and recognised their contributions with 'veteran achievers award', it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pakistan terrorist

2 security personnel killed, 3 injured in convoy attack in northwest Pak

India, China, India China Trade, Trade

India, China agree to initiate efforts to boost people-to-people exchanges

PremiumSheikh Hasina

India unlikely to extradite former PM Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh

Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, ATAGS

Defence ministry inks Rs 6,900 cr deal for procurement of ATAGS, vehicles

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

US intel names India, China in fentanyl supply as Trump targets tariffs

Topics : Indian Army security Indian Defence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Head to HeadMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR LIVE ScoreCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon