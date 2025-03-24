Monday, March 24, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Assam Rifles Raising Day 2025: What is it and why is it celebrated today?

Assam Rifles Raising Day 2025: What is it and why is it celebrated today?

Assam Rifles, one of the oldest paramilitary forces in India, is celebrating 190th Raising Day today. The force is responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order

Assam Rifles Raising Day 2025

Assam Rifles Raising Day 2025

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Assam Rifles is one of the oldest and most decorated paramilitary forces in India. It is celebrating its 190th Raising Day today, March 24 (Monday). On this occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has extended his heartfelt greetings to the Assam Rifles personnel and their family members on their raising day.
 
Tagging Assam Rifles official X account, Shah shared a post that reads, "Greetings to our brave sentinels of the Northeast, the Assam Rifles personnel and their families on Raising Day. The force has knocked off the challenges to the security of the Northeast with their valour and won hearts through their humanitarian assistance to the people. Salute to the warriors of the Assam Rifles who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty."
 

Assam Rifles celebrates Raising Day

Assam Rifles Raising Day is a day when India’s oldest paramilitary force came into existence i.e., in 1835.
 
The Assam Rifles often nicknamed the "Sentinels of the Northeast" or "Friends of the Hill People" play a crucial role in maintaining security in India’s northeastern states, guarding the Indo-Myanmar border, and conducting counter-insurgency operations.
 
It is directly administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs while operational control rests with the Indian Army.

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam allows 24/7 shop operations in key cities, bars & liquor shops exempt

Amritpal Singh

Punjab Police to transport 7 accomplices of Amritpal Singh from Assam

Amritpal Singh

Punjab Police arrests 7 aides of Amritpal Singh after release from Assam

Assam APSC Recruitment

Assam APSC recruitment 2025: Application invited online for 195 posts

Urea

Cabinet approves ₹10,601 crore brownfield ammonia urea plant in Assam

Why is Assam Rifles Raising Day celebrated?

On this day, March 24, the oldest paramilitary force, Assam Rifles, came into existence. It was originally raised as the Cachar Levy by the British to maintain law and order in the turbulent northeastern region of India. Over the years, the force witnessed several organisational and name changes, before finally becoming the Assam Rifles in 1917.
 
The date March 24 is significant because it officially recognises the establishment of this paramilitary force, which has played a vital role in securing India's northeastern borders, combating insurgency, and aiding in disaster relief. The Raising Day celebrations honour the Assam Rifles' legacy, sacrifices, and contributions to national security.

Several leaders and others extend their wishes

Minister of Indigenous Affairs of Arunachal Pradesh, Mama Natung, shared a post on X that reads, “Saluting the bravery and dedication of the Assam Rifles on their 190th Raising Day! Your courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation inspire us all. Heartfelt gratitude to the sentinels of the Northeast. Jai Hind!”
 
Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY) wrote, “Sentinels of the North East #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS and All Ranks of the #IndianArmy convey best wishes to All Ranks and Families of #AssamRifles on the occasion of Raising Day.”
 
Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju also extended his wishes to the paramilitary force and wrote, “Greetings to the brave personnel of #AssamRifles on their Raising Day! As the oldest Para-Military Force & the Sentinels of the North-East, their dedication to duty & supreme sacrifices in service of the nation inspire us all.  Grateful for their indomitable spirit!”
 
Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Salute to bravehearts of the Assam Rifles, the Sentinels of North East, on their Raising Day.”
 
“Warm greetings to all ranks of Assam Rifles and their families on their Raising Day! Their unwavering courage and dedication continue to safeguard peace and prosperity in the Northeast. DRDO salutes their selfless service to the nation. ???????? #AssamRiflesDay,” DRDO X post reads.

More From This Section

Kunal Kamra

LIVE: Mumbai police book comedian Kunal Kamra over defamatory remarks on Shinde

Devandra Fadnavis, Kunal Kamra

'Derogatory statements can't be accepted': Fadnavis on Kunal Kamra row

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP transformed from struggling state to economic powerhouse in 8 yrs: CM

Allahabad High Court

'Marriage isn't ownership': HC slams man for posting wife's intimate video

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks Maha authority's reply on contempt plea over property demolition

Topics : Assam Indian Army Indian military Home Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon