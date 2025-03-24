Monday, March 24, 2025 | 09:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Survival in today's battlespace.... about those who can adapt': CDS

The CDS, in his talk on national security architecture and change management in the Year of Defence Reforms, gave a deep insight into the functioning of the Department of Military affairs

Gen Chauhan highlighted the importance of adaptability, resilience and visionary leadership amid rapidly shifting global power dynamics. | File Photo

New Delhi
Survival in today's battlespace is not about being the fittest, but about those who can adapt, transform and position themselves and seize emerging opportunities, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said. 
He said this in his address to future strategic leaders undergoing Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC-20), on the challenges of navigating the complex security landscape of the 21st century, at the College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Monday. 
Gen Chauhan highlighted the importance of adaptability, resilience and visionary leadership amid rapidly shifting global power dynamics, non-traditional threats and technological advancements, characterised by fast paced AI disruptions, to address contemporary and emerging security challenges effectively. 
 
"Survival in today's battlespace is not about being the fittest, but about those who adapt, transform and position themselves and seize emerging opportunities," he was quoted as saying in the statement. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) impressed upon the need for a whole-of-nation approach towards synergetic response and underscored the role of the Indian armed forces in shaping the country's national security strategy. 
The CDS, in his talk on national security architecture and change management in the Year of Defence Reforms, gave a deep insight into the functioning of the Department of Military affairs (DMA) and the transformative drive towards fostering jointness, integration and synergy in the armed forces. 

He provided a nuanced perspective of the roadmap for year of transformation marked by articulation of 'Vision 2047' for the armed forces, joint doctrines, defence and military policies along with efforts towards finalisation of Integrated Capability Development Plan, while elaborating upon the Atmanirbharta initiatives undertaken by the DMA, it said. 
During the visit, Gen Chauhan engaged with faculty members and course participants, including officers from friendly foreign countries, sharing his insights on the importance of fostering innovation, experimentation and collaboration within the defence establishment to stay ahead in an evolving strategic environment. 
The visit of the CDS to CDM is a testament to the institution's commitment to excellence in defence management education and its role in shaping the future of India's national security, it said. 

Lt General Anil Chauhan Defence ministry Indian Army

