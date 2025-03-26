Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 10:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 2 security personnel killed, 3 injured in convoy attack in northwest Pak

2 security personnel killed, 3 injured in convoy attack in northwest Pak

According to officials, security forces launched the raid in Hangu's Shanaori area after receiving intelligence about the presence of militants

Pakistan terrorist

A fierce gun battle erupted between the forces and the terrorists. During the exchange of fire, the TTP commander was neutralized. | Representational

Associated Press
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Unidentified gunmen targeted a convoy of security forces on Wednesday, killing two security personnel and injuring three others in northwest Pakistan, officials said. 
The gunmen ambushed the security forces convoy in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district bordering South Waziristan.
During the exchange of fire, two security personnel died and three others injured, they said. 
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Separately, a senior commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was shot dead in an operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials said. 
According to officials, security forces launched the raid in Hangu's Shanaori area after receiving intelligence about the presence of militants. 
 

Also Read

Rajab Butt

Pakistani YouTuber faces blasphemy charges over a perfume: Here's why

Jaffar Express, Pakistan train hijack

4 suspected 'facilitators' of Jaffar Express attack arrested in Pak: Report

pakistan Flag

Religious minority victimisation soars in Pakistan in 2025: HRFP Report

Pakistan, China

Pakistan, China in talks to increase security for Chinese nationals

Pakistan, India, Bangladesh flags

Who pays Members of Parliament more: India, Pakistan, or Bangladesh?

A fierce gun battle erupted between the forces and the terrorists. During the exchange of fire, the TTP commander was neutralized, while another terrorist fled the scene, they said. 
Authorities confirmed that the slain militant was involved in several attacks, including the killing of policeman Qudratullah. His death is seen as a major setback for the banned group. 
Security forces recovered a Kalashnikov, two hand grenades, and an Afghan SIM card from the dead militant's possession. PTI

More From This Section

India, China, India China Trade, Trade

India, China agree to initiate efforts to boost people-to-people exchanges

PremiumSheikh Hasina

India unlikely to extradite former PM Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh

Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, ATAGS

Defence ministry inks Rs 6,900 cr deal for procurement of ATAGS, vehicles

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

US intel names India, China in fentanyl supply as Trump targets tariffs

Randhir Jaiswal

'Attempt to tarnish India's global image': MEA on US religious panel report

Topics : Pakistan Terrorism Grenade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Head to HeadMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR LIVE ScoreCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon