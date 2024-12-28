Business Standard

Army unveils statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at eastern Ladakh's Pangong Tso

The Army's Leh-based 14 Corps said the inauguration of the statue celebrated the "unwavering spirit" of the Indian ruler as his legacy remains a source of inspiration

Chhatrapati Shivaji

The statue was unveiled on Thursday by Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, the General Officer Commanding of the 14 Corps. | Photo: X

Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

The Indian Army has installed a statue of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji on the bank of Pangong lake at an altitude of 14,300 feet, a region that is close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in the eastern Ladakh sector.

The Army's Leh-based 14 Corps said the inauguration of the statue celebrated the "unwavering spirit" of the Indian ruler as his legacy remains a source of inspiration. 

The statue was unveiled on Thursday by Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, the General Officer Commanding of the 14 Corps, widely known as Fire and Fury Corps.

The towering symbol of valour, vision and unwavering justice was inaugurated by Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, the 14 Corps said on X.

"The event celebrates the unwavering spirit of the Indian ruler, whose legacy remains a source of inspiration for generations," it said.

The Army has been making efforts to integrate India's "ancient strategic acumen" into the contemporary military domain.

The unveiling of the Shivaji statue came weeks after India and China completed the disengagement process in the last two friction points of Demchok and Depsang marking an end to the nearly four-and-half-year-long border standoff.

Following an understanding reached on October 21, the two sides completed the disengagement of troops at the two remaining friction points.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in 2021 on the north and south banks of the Pangong Tso.

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

