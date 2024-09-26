Business Standard
At least 11 people killed in Israeli strike that hit a school in Gaza

The Israeli military confirmed it struck the school in the Jabalia refugee camp, saying it was targeting Hamas militants inside who were planning attacks on Israeli troops

Representative image. | Photo: AP/PTI

An Israeli airstrike hit a school sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinians in northern Gaza on Thursday, killing at least 11 people and wounding 22, including women and children, the territory's Health Ministry said.
The Israeli military confirmed it struck the school in the Jabalia refugee camp, saying it was targeting Hamas militants inside who were planning attacks on Israeli troops. The claim couldn't be independently confirmed.
Footage from the al-Falouja School showed rescue workers rushing casualties out of the school compound amid widespread debris and crowds of people. One video showed men wrapping a mangled, severed torso in a plastic sheet and putting body parts into a cooler.
 
Gaza's Health Ministry didn't immediately provide a breakdown of how many of the casualties were women and children.
Israeli forces have repeatedly struck schools, saying Hamas fighters use them as command centers to plan attacks. The military says it uses precision weapons to avoid civilian casualties.
The strikes have brought heavy death tolls. Tens of thousands of Palestinians are living packed in schools across Gaza after fleeing their homes in the face of Israeli bombardment and offensives. More than 1.9 million of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced in the nearly yearlong conflict, according to the United Nations.

Israel's campaign in Gaza has killed more than 41,500 Palestinians and wounded more than 96,000 others, according to the latest figures released Thursday by the Health Ministry. The ministry's count doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants, but more than half the dead have been women and children, including about 1,300 children under the age of 2.
Israel launched its campaign in Gaza, vowing to destroy Hamas after its Oct. 7 attack, during which militants killed around 1,200 people and took about 250 others hostage. It blames civilian deaths in Gaza on Hamas, because the group's fighters operate in residential areas and use civilian infrastructure.

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

