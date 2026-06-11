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Attacks must cease, says MEA as 3 Indians die in strike off Oman coast

India summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and conveyed its strong objection over an attack on a commercial tanker carrying 24 Indian crew members off the coast of Oman

Randhir Jaiswal, Randhir

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (File Photo: PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday described the continuing attacks on commercial shipping in the Gulf as “deeply worrisome”, saying the incidents were a consequence of the ongoing conflict in the region and calling for an immediate end to such attacks.
 
Addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India remained concerned about the safety of Indian seafarers working in West Asia.
 
“There have been several incidents involving Indian seafarers in West Asia in the last few days. We attach high importance to the welfare and well-being of our seafarers' community. We need not re-emphasise this point,” Jaiswal said.
 
 
His comments came a day after India summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and conveyed its strong objection over an attack on a commercial tanker carrying 24 Indian crew members off the coast of Oman.
 
“We had summoned the US CDA here to register a strong protest,” Jaiswal said.

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Calling for an end to hostilities affecting maritime traffic in the region, he added, “These attacks must cease and end. We also call for dialogue and diplomacy so that we can have an early return to peace and stability in the region.”
 
The comments follow an attack on MT Settebello off the coast of Oman on June 9 amid tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel had 24 Indian seafarers on board. Of them, 21 were rescued, while three were initially reported missing.
 
Among those missing was 23-year-old Aditya Sharma, according to media reports.
 
Later on Thursday, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said in a post on X that the three Indian seafarers who had been reported missing had died.

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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