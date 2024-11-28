Business Standard
Bangladesh High Court refuses to ban ISKCON's activities in country

Bench hoped that the government must remain cautious about protecting the law and order situation and lives and properties of the people of Bangladesh, The Daily Star added

Court had asked the attorney general to inform the steps taken by the government regarding ISKCON's recent activities | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

The High Court here on Thursday refused to pass a suo motu order on banning ISKCON's activities in Bangladesh after it was informed that the government authorities have taken necessary measures, The Daily Star said.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Monir Uddin placed some newspaper reports about International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) before the HC bench on Wednesday and had prayed for a suo motu (voluntary) order to the government to ban the organisation and impose Section 144 in Chattogram, Rangpur and Dinajpur.

The court had asked the attorney general to inform the steps taken by the government regarding ISKCON's recent activities.

 

When the proceedings started on Thursday, the attorney general's office placed the information before the HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury.

The bench hoped that the government must remain cautious about protecting the law and order situation and lives and properties of the people of Bangladesh, The Daily Star added.

They came up with the remark after Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque and Deputy Attorney General Md Asad Uddin informed the HC bench that three separate cases have been filed in connection with the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif and ISKCON's activities, and 33 accused have been arrested in these cases.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

