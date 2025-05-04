Be assured India will give a befitting reply to Pakistan: Rajnath Singh

Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 07:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Defence minister Rajnath Singh assured the public on Sunday that India will give a befitting reply to Pakistan in regrads to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 28 Indians were killed by terrorists last month.  Speaking at the 'Sanatan Sanskrit Jagran Mahotsav' event in Delhi, Rajnath said, "I want to assure you that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, what you (people) desire will certainly happen."
 
He added, "You know our PM (Narendra Modi) very well, you are familiar with his working style, determination."  Speaking on the country's military power, Rajnath said, "India's power not only in its armed forces but also in its culture, spirituality."  He added, "As defence minister, my responsibility to work with armed forces, give befitting reply to those who cast evil eye on India."  The Lucknow MP also said that India will become truly a 'Viksit Bharat' only if it is economically strong as well as culturally and spiritually.  (With inputs from PTI)
 

