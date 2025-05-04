Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 06:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Drones can provide secure coverage compared to satellites: COAI DG

Drones can provide secure coverage compared to satellites: COAI DG

Satellites operate at higher altitude and there are high chances that their signal may spill over beyond the country's border

Drone

Kathua: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan uses a drone during the fourth day of the search operation following suspicious movements in the Hiranagar sector area, in Kathua district, Wednesday, March 26, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

High altitude platforms like solar power drones, balloons, airships, etc, can provide secure and flexible coverage at lower cost compared to satellites, a senior official of telecom industry body COAI said.

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) Director General S P Kochhar said countries like the US, Japan, the UK, and companies like Airbus (Zephyr) and SoftBank are investing heavily in HAPS technologies and India should start working on regulatory framework for HAPS operations, spectrum allocation and airspace management.

Kochhar's remarks come at a time when COAI key members Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have joined hands with Elon Musk-led Starlink for satellite services after initially opposing and obstructing its bid to enter the India market.

 

Starlink is yet to get government's approval to start services in India pending security clearance.

"The main purpose of HAPS is similar to satellites, but with the advantage of being able to be deployed rapidly and at a lower cost. HAPS operate at much lower altitudes (20-50 km) compared to geostationary or low-earth orbit satellites, resulting in significantly lower latency -- critical for real-time communication and military operations," Kochhar said while clarifying that it is personal view and not the view of the industry body. 

He said HAPS platforms can be rapidly deployed, repositioned or recovered, providing tactical flexibility that satellites cannot offer once in orbit which makes them ideal for Disaster Recovery and Emergency Networks, in situations of floods or earthquakes for emergency communications and monitoring in the disaster zones.

"HAPS are less susceptible to certain space-based threats such as anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons, orbital debris or jamming attacks targeted at high-orbit infrastructure. From a security standpoint, HAPS also allow for persistent surveillance of sensitive border regions or maritime zones without violating international space treaties or depending on expensive satellite constellations," Kochhar said.

Satellites operate at higher altitude and there are high chances that their signal may spill over beyond the country's border.

He said there is a need for comprehensive regulatory policy for HAPS operations, spectrum allocation and airspace management in India as well as investments in indigenous research and development through DRDO, ISRO and private aerospace startups are crucial.

"The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) needs to identify and allocate specific spectrum bands for HAPS services, while ensuring compatibility with existing satellite and terrestrial networks. Solar-powered UAVs suited for Indian climate conditions (monsoon, dust storms, high humidity) need localised innovation," Kochhar said.



Drones Satellite

May 04 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

