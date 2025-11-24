Monday, November 24, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian Navy commissions indigenous anti-submarine warfare vessel INS Mahe

Indian Navy commissions indigenous anti-submarine warfare vessel INS Mahe

Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), INS Mahe represents the cutting edge of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative in naval ship design and construction

INS Mahe, Indian navy

Indian Navy on Monday commissioned INS Mahe | Image: X@indiannavy

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Navy on Monday commissioned INS Mahe, the first of the Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, which is expected to boost its combat prowess.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi was the chief guest at the commissioning of INS Mahe, marking the new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants - sleek, swift and resolutely Indian.

Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), INS Mahe represents the cutting edge of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative in naval ship design and construction. Compact yet powerful, the ship embodies agility, precision and endurance - qualities vital for dominating the littorals, the Navy said.

 

With her blend of firepower, stealth and mobility, the ship is designed to hunt submarines, conduct coastal patrols, and secure India's vital maritime approaches, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi, Mark Carney

PM Modi, Canada's Carney agree to deepen cooperation in defence, space

Giorgia Meloni, Italy PM, Meloni, Giorgia, Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi, Meloni discuss ways to bolster ties in trade, defence & security

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Goyal calls on Israeli President Isaac Herzog; discusses economic ties

PM Modi with Russia President Vladimir Putin. | File Image

Putin's upcoming India visit to be grand and fruitful, says Yuri Ushakov

Macron, PM Modi

'Long live friendship', says French President Macron after meeting PM Modi

Topics : Indian Navy Indian Naval power navy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon