BrahMos supersonic missile is generating interest globally: DRDO chief

DRDO Chairperson Samir V Kamat said that Indonesia has expressed interest in the BrahMos, along with other countries in the Middle East and Southeast Asia

Samir V Kamat,Samir V, DRDO Chairman

While Kamat refrained from divulging further details, citing the sensitive nature of the discussions, he expressed confidence in India's growing defence exports (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairperson Samir V Kamat on Tuesday said that India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is generating significant interest globally, with several countries eager to acquire the advanced weapon system.

Speaking with ANI, Kamat said, "Indonesia is interested...There are other countries also who have shown interest in Brahmos...Some countries in the Middle East and some other countries in Southeast Asia."

While Kamat refrained from divulging further details, citing the sensitive nature of the discussions, he expressed confidence in India's growing defence exports.

 

"But it's too early because these are sensitive matters. So unless the talks progress to a level where we have confidence that they are going ahead, I don't want to say anything...," he said.

Speaking on India's defence exports, DRDO chief predicted that exports would double or triple in the next five years, with the organisation playing a pivotal role in achieving this target.

"I am confident that our exports will double or triple in the next five years and DRDO will have a big role to play in that...By this year we expect Rs 26,000 crores. By next year Rs 30,000 crores. By 2028-29, Rs 50,000 crores. By 2035 Rs 1 lakh crore. This is the target set by Defence Minister and we are fully committed to achieving this target..," he said.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russian Federation's NPO Mashinostroyeniya, is said to be one of the most successful missile programs in the world.

Acknowledged as the foremost and swiftest precision-guided weapon on a global scale, BRAHMOS has played a pivotal role in enhancing India's deterrence capabilities.

The Indian Army has integrated multiple BrahMos regiments into its arsenal since 2007.

Meanwhile according to source, India and Indonesia have agreed to begin negotiations on the BrahMos supersonic missile deal, with Indonesian teams expected to visit India soon for the talks. One important requirement for the missile deal with Indonesia will be approval from Russia.

India has successfully sold the BrahMos missile to the Philippines, which placed an order worth over USD 335 million a few years ago. The missile deliveries have already taken place, and more deliveries are expected soon.

Many countries, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and several nations in the Middle East, have shown interest in the India-Russia joint venture missile system, which incorporates many components from Russia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DRDO defence sector BrahMos supersonic cruise missile BrahMos

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

