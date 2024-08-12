Business Standard
BSF apprehends 11 Bangladeshi infiltrator and smugglers, seizes Phensedyl

BSF in collaboration with Bangladesh's border guard has heightened security amid unrest in Bangladesh and India upcoming Independence Day celebrations on August 15

Photo: Twitter@ANI

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended two smugglers and seized cattle and Phensedyl bottles, a common cough syrup in India. Additionally, the BSF detained 11 Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross into India—two each from the Bengal and Tripura borders, and seven from the Meghalaya-Bangladesh border, BSF in a statement.

BSF begins ‘Ops Alert’ initiative across borders

The BSF, in its intensified border security drive, intercepted and apprehended smugglers during its ‘Ops Alert’ drive. The seized contraband included cattle and Phensedyl bottles, which were confiscated from the West Bengal border. The arrested individuals are currently being questioned and will be handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.
In separate operations, the BSF apprehended 11 Bangladeshi nationals who were attempting to infiltrate India. The detentions were made across multiple borders: two from West Bengal, two from Tripura, and seven from the Meghalaya border. These individuals are also under interrogation and will be transferred to the police for legal action.

BSF and BGB collab on border security

Given the current unrest in Bangladesh and with India’s Independence Day (August 15) round the corner, the BSF has heightened security along the Indo-Bangladesh border. A significant operational conference was held on August 10, chaired by the Additional Director General (ADG) of the BSF’s Eastern Command, to assess and review the border situation. The meeting included Inspectors General from all frontiers under the Eastern Command and focused on bolstering border control, security, and management.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the decision to maintain close collaboration with its Bangladeshi counterpart – the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) – and other district authorities and agencies such as the police and customs. This collaboration aims to enhance border management and address mutual issues, particularly concerning the safety of Indian nationals and minority communities in Bangladesh.

Border patrol heightened amid Bangladesh unrest

Amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, where violence has erupted following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation, the BSF has ramped up its border security efforts.

Earlier in Meghalaya, BSF troops, in collaboration with local police, apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals along with two Indian facilitators. These individuals were caught at a checkpoint and have since been handed over to the police for further action.

The BSF has been proactively engaging with the BGB through multiple flag meetings to resolve issues amicably, with a particular emphasis on preventing atrocities against Indian nationals and minorities in Bangladesh. The BGB has reportedly responded positively to these initiatives, fostering a cooperative atmosphere along the border.

Minorities targeted in Bangladesh unrest

Bangladesh unrest broke out when student protests, against increased quota in government jobs, turned violent. Reports indicate that more than 300 people have died as a result of the unrest. Despite Hasina’s ousting, violence continued, with minority groups, including Hindus in Bangladesh being targeted.

This has led to widespread protests by minorities, particularly in regions like Moulavibazar, Madaripur, and Gopalganj. The situation has drawn international attention, with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) spokesperson, Radharaman Das, highlighting the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh. He noted that over 700,000 Hindus have protested against the ongoing violence, calling for international intervention.

“In Bangladesh’s Chittagong, seven lakh Hindus have protested together. After a cycle of violence over the last four days, Hindus are protesting in Bangladesh... I emailed the United Nations and it was condemned by UN. If Hindus stay united, then our voice will be heard,” Das said in a video message posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In response to these developments, the Union Home Ministry of India has formed a committee under the ADG to address issues faced by minorities in Bangladesh, particularly in light of the volatile political climate following Sheikh Hasina’s departure.

 

Topics : BSF BSF-BGB conference border security illegal migrants India-Bangladesh ties India-Bangladesh BS Web Reports Bangladesh

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

