Taiwan reports increased activity of Chinese aircrafts near territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that it detected nine Chinese military aircraft and nine naval vessels, and three of the aircraft entered its Air Defence Identification Zone from 6 am (local time) on Sunday to 6 am (local time) on Saturday. Of the nine Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), three aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Taiwan's MND said that it has monitored the situation and responded accordingly. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In response to China's military action, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "9 PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

On Sunday, Taiwanese MND said that eight Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels were operating from 6 am (local time) on Saturday to 6 am (local time) on Sunday.

Of the eight Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), three aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

According to Taiwan News report, grey zone tactics are "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.