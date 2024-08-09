Bangladesh crisis: 1,200 escaped prisoners may cross into India, says BSF

A photo taken with a drone shows people gather around at the Bangladesh Parliament House in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Photo: PTI)

Over 1,200 prisoners have escaped from prisons in Bangladesh following the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, raising concerns that they may attempt to enter India armed, the BSF was informed by security agencies, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Security agencies, as quoted by the report, have alerted the Border Security Force (BSF) about the potential threat. The deployment of numerous officers from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to restore order in the conflict-ridden nation has reportedly weakened border security, the report said.

Real-time intelligence sharing

In response to the increased security threats, senior BSF officials have initiated frequent communication with their counterparts across the border. Both sides are now engaging in multiple daily discussions, sharing real-time intelligence to prevent any attempts at infiltration into India, the report further said.

The report quoted a senior BSF officer as saying, “Information is being exchanged at all levels of both forces, such as commandants, nodal officers, frontiers IGs, and other ranks, information is being exchanged.”

Border smuggling hotspots

The South and North Bengal border, the longest among all the states, is marked by barbed wire fences across open fields. In other areas, water bodies serve as the natural boundary between the two countries. These regions are hotspots for the smuggling of cattle, gold, drugs, medicines, fish, and eggs.

Bangladesh has been engulfed in violent protests for several weeks, resulting in over 300 deaths. Former PM Sheikh Hasina was compelled to step down and flee to India in a dramatic turn of events early Monday. While her resignation has somewhat calmed the protests, attacks on her supporters and leaders continue, leading many to seek refuge in neighbouring countries, the report further said.

Border crossing attempts

On Wednesday and Thursday, there were at least four reported attempts by Bangladeshi citizens to cross into India at the North and South Bengal borders, the report said.

The report quoted the source as saying, “The BGB informed us about prisoners escaping from five jails — Narsingi, Sherpur, Satkhira, Kushtia, and Kashimpur. For now, the message from our government is clear: No person should be allowed to enter, no matter what they say.”