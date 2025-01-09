Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya announces bid to become next PM

Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya, on Thursday, declared his candidacy for the position of Prime Minister of Canada in the upcoming federal elections.
Announcing his bid to run for Prime Minister of Canada in a post on X (formerly), Chandra Arya said, “I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations.”
"We are facing significant structural problems that haven’t been seen for generations and solving them will require tough choices. I have always worked hard for what is best for Canadians, and for the sake of our children and grandchildren, we must make bold decisions that are absolutely necessary. If elected as the next Leader of the Liberal Party I offer my knowledge and expertise to do so," added Arya, who is a current member of the House of Commons.
I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations. We are facing significant structural problems that haven’t been seen for generations and solving them will require… pic.twitter.com/GJjJ1Y2oI5— Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) January 9, 2025
Also Read
“Many Canadians, especially younger generations, face significant affordability issues. Working middle class is struggling today, and many working families are retiring directly into poverty.,” said Arya in his statement. Outlining his policies as the next leader of Canada, he further said that he strive to become a leader who would make decisions “based on merit” and not “DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) quotas”.
In his statement, Arya also mentioned the immigration system, arguing that in the past the country allowed in skilled labour, while today there are “too many unqualified, cheap labour as temporary residents”.Known as a long-time loyalist of Justin Trudeau, Arya's announcement came two days after Trudeau resigned amid growing discontent within the Liberal Party, paving the way for the selection of a new leader. Arya hails from Dwarlu village in Sira Taluk in Karnataka's Tumkur district and emigrated to Canada in 2006. He won in the 2015 federal elections and was re-elected in the 2019 elections.